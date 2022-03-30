UrduPoint.com

Australian Beach Town Of Byron Bay Inundated By Floodwaters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Australian beach town of Byron Bay inundated by floodwaters

The Australian coastal enclave of Byron Bay, known for its celebrity residents and idyllic beaches, was inundated by floodwaters Wednesday as severe storms again battered the country's east

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Australian coastal enclave of Byron Bay, known for its celebrity residents and idyllic beaches, was inundated by floodwaters Wednesday as severe storms again battered the country's east.

Torrential rain that began Monday proved unrelenting, with nearly 300 millimetres (11.8 inches) falling in the area in 24 hours, forcing many shops in the Byron Bay town centre to close as roads were cut off by rising water levels.

Byron's normally buzzing high street -- lined with popular restaurants, bars and clothing stores -- was all but empty, transformed into a river by the metre-high, mud-brown floodwaters.

In the nearby town of Alstonville, 420 millimetres of rain fell in 24 hours.

By Wednesday afternoon, there were 16 evacuation orders in place across the affected region, urging thousands of people to leave their homes for higher ground.

For weeks Australia's east has been smashed by extreme weather, fuelled by La Nina weather patterns and climate change.

Record rainfalls and deadly flooding have killed at least 22 people since early February.

In Lismore, which last month was devastated by record 14.3-metre (47-foot) floods, the town's levee was breached Wednesday morning, sweeping away any progress made by a weeks-long clean-up effort.

The town's local member of parliament Justine Elliot warned residents on social media that the levee's siren would not sound because of a malfunction.

"You MUST get out now," she wrote on Twitter.

- 'Compounding trauma' - Lismore business owner and community organiser Sally Flannery told AFP that water levels in the town had reached the second storey of some homes and businesses, as they did last month during record floods.

"It's almost 12 metres now, and it's still rising," she said.

Flannery said the renewed flooding was "compounding trauma" in the town as many people who lost their homes just weeks ago have now had to evacuate from their emergency accommodation.

"It's becoming almost impossible to live here," she said, fearing "a mental health crisis" in the wake of these rolling disasters.

"I'm a staunch Lismore advocate and I don't know that I'll be going back to live in the flood zone." But with rental prices on high ground skyrocketing, "there's not a lot of other options", she said.

During a visit to Lismore in the aftermath of last month's floods, Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison said the country was "getting hard to live in because of these disasters".

"We are dealing with a different climate to the one we were dealing with before. I think that's just an obvious fact," he said at the time.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Australia Business Flood Water Parliament Social Media Twitter Visit Byron Bay Lismore Progress February All From

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for me ..

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for medical treatment

7 minutes ago
 Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

40 seconds ago
 Energy prices push Spanish inflation to 37-year hi ..

Energy prices push Spanish inflation to 37-year high

41 seconds ago
 Myanmar to resume issuing e-visas starting on Apri ..

Myanmar to resume issuing e-visas starting on April 1

43 seconds ago
 319 fertilizer bags recovered from a godown

319 fertilizer bags recovered from a godown

44 seconds ago
 Rs1,949.72 mln released for 13 petroleum sector pr ..

Rs1,949.72 mln released for 13 petroleum sector projects in 8 months

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.