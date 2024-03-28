Open Menu

Australians Tighten Belt As Higher Grocery Prices Bite: Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Australians tighten belt as higher grocery prices bite: survey

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Many young Australians and low-income households are spending up to one-quarter of their net income on groceries, according to a survey conducted by the country's consumer and competition watchdog.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) revealed on Thursday that households had to spend more time shopping around for savings, substituting fresh food with frozen, and cutting back on non-essential items, to reduce their grocery expenses.

There were also reports of people skipping or sacrificing meals in a bid to properly feed their children.

With more than 13,000 consumers having taken part, the ACCC encouraged more people to do so before it concludes on April 2.

