Open Menu

Australia's Starc, Cummins Set Salary Records At IPL Auction

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Australia's Starc, Cummins set salary records at IPL auction

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins became the most expensive players in Indian Premier League history Tuesday, with franchises dishing out millions of Dollars for their services at the glitzy Twenty20 tournament.

Starc, who last played in the IPL eight years ago, made a smashing comeback when he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for 247.5 million rupees ($2.98 million), setting an all-time IPL auction record.

"We won, Mr Starc!" the franchise posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Starc, 33, broke the record set by Cummins earlier in the day when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid 205 million rupees ($2.47 million) for the World Cup-winning skipper.

Before Tuesday, England all-rounder Sam Curran was the most expensive player after being bought for $2.23 million last year by Punjab Kings.

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season," Cummins, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed Calendar, said in a video posted by the franchise on social media.

"I have played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it so can't wait to get started.

"

Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a fervent bidding session for Cummins, to claps and cheers from other franchises participating in the auction, held this year in Dubai.

Both Australians were key members of the team that led Australia to ODI World Cup victory in November, beating hosts India in the final at Ahmedabad.

Cummins had silenced a crowd of nearly 100,000 when he bowled out star batsman Virat Kohli, and was widely lauded for leading Australia to the title.

The 30-year-old made a previous auction record of $2.17 million when he signed with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.

Both Starc and Cummins had entered this auction with a base price of $240,000, the top tier at which players can start the bidding for their services.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the third-top player at the auction, grabbed by Chennai Super Kings for $1.6 million.

Mitchell, 32, was also one of the breakout stars at the World Cup, scoring two centuries against India -- in the group stage and in the semi-final.

Related Topics

India World Australia Punjab Social Media Twitter Indian Premier League Dubai Hyderabad Chennai Ahmedabad Bangalore Kolkata Price Mitchell Virat Kohli November 2019 National University From Top Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

BBH’s doctor service terminated over misconduct

BBH’s doctor service terminated over misconduct

37 seconds ago
 Mushaal lauds COAS for raising Kashmir issue dispu ..

Mushaal lauds COAS for raising Kashmir issue dispute in US

38 seconds ago
 Former PTI PMA joins PPP

Former PTI PMA joins PPP

40 seconds ago
 Police raided for arrest of fugitive Umer Dar: DPO

Police raided for arrest of fugitive Umer Dar: DPO

46 seconds ago
 Police carry out search operations in different ar ..

Police carry out search operations in different areas

32 minutes ago
 Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

32 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

36 minutes ago
 KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

32 minutes ago
 2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December ..

2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December in Nawabshah

32 minutes ago
 Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain ..

Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain suspended for 18 days

36 minutes ago
 50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promo ..

50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promoted to Sub-Inspectors, Recogni ..

32 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World