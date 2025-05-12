Azerbaijan, UAE Explore Strategic Partnership
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 07:42 PM
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The discussion focused on initiatives within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, prospects for cooperation in multilateral formats, and regional and international security issues.
The ministers explored opportunities to further develop cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy, tourism, and other sectors. They also praised the mutual support demonstrated within international platforms.
During the call, the two top diplomats exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.
