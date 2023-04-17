Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Meets With US Envoy for Caucasus - Baku

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono and urged Armenia to release detained Azerbaijani soldiers, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On April 10, Armenia's defense ministry said two Azerbaijani soldiers had been detained overnight after crossing into Armenian territory. Shortly after, a video showing the detention was published online. The footage showed one of the detainees being beaten.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono.

During the meeting, further prospects for the negotiation process on the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty, as well as other components of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process, were discussed. Bayramov noted that two Azerbaijani servicemen were taken prisoner, physical violence was used against one of them. The minister also noted the importance of their immediate release," the ministry said in a statement.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku started discussion on a future peace treaty with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union.