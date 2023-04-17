UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Meets With US Envoy For Caucasus - Baku

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Meets With US Envoy for Caucasus - Baku

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono and urged Armenia to release detained Azerbaijani soldiers, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono and urged Armenia to release detained Azerbaijani soldiers, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On April 10, Armenia's defense ministry said two Azerbaijani soldiers had been detained overnight after crossing into Armenian territory. Shortly after, a video showing the detention was published online. The footage showed one of the detainees being beaten.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono.

During the meeting, further prospects for the negotiation process on the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty, as well as other components of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process, were discussed. Bayramov noted that two Azerbaijani servicemen were taken prisoner, physical violence was used against one of them. The minister also noted the importance of their immediate release," the ministry said in a statement.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku started discussion on a future peace treaty with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia European Union Yerevan Baku Armenia United States April

Recent Stories

Sudan's May Hold Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia If Ce ..

Sudan's May Hold Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia If Ceasefire Reached - Reports

9 minutes ago
 KP Governor lauds religious, political services of ..

KP Governor lauds religious, political services of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits commercial market to review an ..

Commissioner visits commercial market to review anti-encroachment operation

9 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With India in P ..

Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With India in Peaceful Atom Field - Minister

9 minutes ago
 Police organise refresher course for officers

Police organise refresher course for officers

9 minutes ago
 IRRI promoting regional cooperation to increase ri ..

IRRI promoting regional cooperation to increase rice production: Dr Jongsoo

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.