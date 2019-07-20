Azerbaijani, Turkish Presidents Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Press Service

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed on Friday during a phone conversation issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as matters of mutual interest, the Azerbaijani presidential press service said.

The conversation was held at the initiative of Turkey.

"During the conversation the heads of state discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest," the press service noted.

Azerbaijanis and Turks are ethically close nations, which helps Baku and Ankara have traditionally friendly relations.