UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani, Turkish Presidents Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Azerbaijani, Turkish Presidents Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Press Service

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed on Friday during a phone conversation issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as matters of mutual interest, the Azerbaijani presidential press service said.

The conversation was held at the initiative of Turkey.

"During the conversation the heads of state discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest," the press service noted.

Azerbaijanis and Turks are ethically close nations, which helps Baku and Ankara have traditionally friendly relations.

Related Topics

Turkey Baku Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

2 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

2 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

2 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

2 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.