Baghdad Asks Berlin To Help With Removal From EU's Money Laundering Blacklist

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Baghdad Asks Berlin to Help With Removal From EU's Money Laundering Blacklist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has requested his German counterpart to help remove the middle eastern nation from the European Union's list of countries with suspected loopholes in anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regulations.

Hussein and Heiko Maas held a phone call to discuss, among other things, bilateral relations.

"Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called on his German counterpart to provide support in removing Iraq from the list of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing," the Iraqi ministry said in a press release.

Iraq has been on the bloc's blacklist for suspected financial malpractices since October 2016.

