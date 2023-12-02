Open Menu

Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By 150 Runs In First Test

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in first Test

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Taijul islam grabbed a 10-wicket match haul to hand Bangladesh a famous 150-run win over New Zealand in the first Test in Sylhet on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner returned second innings figures of 6-75 to bowl New Zealand out for 181.

Set a target of 332 runs, the visitors stuttered to reach 113-7 at stumps on the fourth day.

Their last three wickets could only add another 68 runs on the final day, with top scorer Daryll Mitchell, 58, the first batter to fall.

New Zealand never got going in the second innings, losing opener Tom Latham without a single run on the scoreboard.

Wickets fell steadily from there.

Taijul swiftly removed danger man Kane Williamson leg-before for 11 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got rid of Henry Nicholls for two to leave New Zealand struggling at 37-3 at tea on day four.

By the close of play their entire top order was in the dressing room with an improbable 219 runs left to score.

The hosts will now be eyeing a series win after their second-ever Test match victory over New Zealand.

The second and final Test is due to begin on December 6.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sylhet Man Mitchell Taijul Islam Henry Nicholls December From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

14 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

14 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

14 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

14 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

14 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

14 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

14 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

14 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

14 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World