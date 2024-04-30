KSrelief Launches 25th Volunteer Program In Zaatari Refugee Camp In Jordan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched its 25th volunteer program in the Zaatari refugee camp for Syrian refugees, in Jordan, which deploys 29 volunteers specializing in medical, psychological, social, and educational fields to directly assist the camp's residents.
The program also expanded its offering by including volunteer projects to train football coaches who will then conduct training courses aimed at creating international-caliber trainers.
The volunteer program offers a wide range of courses, including tablet and mobile phone maintenance, sewing and embroidery, pottery and ceramics, carpentry, wheelchair maintenance and repair, as well as psychological therapy and counseling sessions.
Volunteer programs are organized by KSrelief as a humanitarian practice based on kindness and generosity.
