Bangladesh's COVID-19 Cases Rise To 396,413, Death Toll Up To 5,761

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Bangladesh reported 1,586 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths on Friday, bringing its total tally to 396,413 with 5,761 deaths

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,586 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths on Friday, bringing its total tally to 396,413 with 5,761 deaths.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the total number of recovered patients reached 312,065, including 1,533 new recoveries on Friday.

Official data showed 14,119 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh currently stands at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate at 78.72 percent, said the DGHS.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily case spike of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

