Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000 as total cases rise to 352,178

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,557 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 352,178 and death toll at 5,007, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,164 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 260,790 including 2,073 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.42 percent and the current recovery rate is 74.05 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

