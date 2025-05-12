Beijing Hi-tech Expo Welcomes Expanded International Friend Circle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Â "This is the first time for me to experience the feeling of shaking hands with a robot. This is not only a high-level international exhibition, but also a window for us to understand China's high-tech achievements. Without doubts, there are cooperation opportunities everywhere here," a businessman from Ghana said.
At the just-ended 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, a series of completely independently developed Black tech products have attracted global attention.
In 2024, the CHITEC attracted more than 70 international companies from 17 countries and regions. This year, the two numbers has increased to more than 120 as well as 30, with the proportion of international exhibitors accounts for about 15%. Given the vastness of the Chinese market, we have always been interested in entering here, so we hope to get to know it up close. At such an expo, we hope to find partners, investors, and strategic investment consultants to give us advice on online and offline sales channels, Liang, an exhibitor from Singapore introduced.
It is a rare opportunity to exhibit at the CHITEC. We could see what other companies have brought and fully communicate with everyone about their technological products and features, all of which is why we want to be here,Czech exhibitor Germakov emphasized.
China is the world's largest producer of electronics and also the largest potential consumer market. Of course, South Korea has also established itself in the world with its expertise in electronics for many years. I hope we can successfully find partners in the electronics field here, and we also welcome cooperation from all suitable customized electronics manufacturers," Park Ju Won, an electronics distributor from South Korea, told China Economic Net (CEN).
This yearâ€™s expo has extensively linked more international scientific and technological resources, fully demonstrating Beijing exemplary role as an international sci-tech innovation center. Fortune 500 companies including AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Deloitte displayed their latest technologies and cooperation results. Moreover, the Beijing-Saudi Arabia Advanced Manufacturing Conference held at the same time attracted more than 300 bilateral companies to negotiate on site.
As of the closing on May 11, a total of 43 projects were signed at the expo with a total amount of over 5.8 billion Yuan, attracting more than 80,000 visitors from home and abroad.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Türkiye's total turnover up by 41.2% in March3 minutes ago
-
World has better understanding of Kashmir issue after India-Pakistan conflict: Chinese Scholar3 minutes ago
-
Beijing Hi-tech Expo welcomes expanded international friend circle3 minutes ago
-
Feature: Chinese experts assist Myanmar quake survivors with vital public health aid23 minutes ago
-
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor26 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa arrives in Brest33 minutes ago
-
China firmly supports multilateralism, free trade and WTO's greater role: vice premier33 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S plc announces $1,181 million revenue for Q143 minutes ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 9 games in win over Arizona43 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work, for five consecuti ..57 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade facilitation and inspec ..60 minutes ago
-
Trump-Netanyahu rift widens over potential deal with Iran: US TV Report13 hours ago