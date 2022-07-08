UrduPoint.com

Beijing Hopes New UK Prime Minister Will Enhance UK-China Relations - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Beijing has expressed hope that whoever is chosen as the new UK prime minister would strengthen bilateral relations regardless of a political situation after Boris Johnson's resignation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"Regardless of how the political situation in the UK changes, we hope that UK side will take into account a long-term perspective, moving towards each other together with China and contribute to the sustainable and stable development of the bilateral relations," Zhao said.

Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation, stressing that he would continue to fulfill the role of party leader and prime minister until his successors are appointed.

The embattled outgoing prime minister has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals. The most recent one, concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as deputy chief whip of the UK's Conservative Party despite sexual misconduct claims, led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government this week.

