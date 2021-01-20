UrduPoint.com
Beijing Sanctions 28 US Citizens, Including Pompeo - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Beijing imposed sanctions on 28 US citizens, including Mike Pompeo, the last Secretary of State in Donald Trump's administration, and Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro, for interfering in the internal affairs of China and undermining Chinese interests, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.

S. relations," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that China had decided to impose sanctions on 28 people who were responsible for such actions by the United States in relation to China-related issues.

The list of individuals against whom China has decided to impose sanctions includes Pompeo, Navarro, Robert O'Brien, Kelly Craft, John Bolton and Stephen Bannon.

More Stories From World

