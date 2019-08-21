UrduPoint.com
Beijing Says Expresses Protest To US Over Its Approval Of $8Bln Arms Sales To Taiwan

Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:14 PM

Beijing Says Expresses Protest to US Over Its Approval of $8Bln Arms Sales to Taiwan

China expresses protest to the United States over its decision to approve a $8 billion military sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan and intends to impose sanctions on US companies that will be selling the weapons, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) China expresses protest to the United States over its decision to approve a $8 billion military sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan and intends to impose sanctions on US companies that will be selling the weapons, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon has announced this decision of the State Department in a press release.

Beijing has repeatedly slammed Washington's arms sales to Taiwan, which China sees as its rebel province, warning the United States against meddling in Taiwan's affairs.

"China expresses protest to the United States. We have already made a strict representation to the US side," Geng said.

He added that China would impose sanctions on US companies engaged in the sales, stressing that Beijing had already warned Washington about intending to do so.

