Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Beijing Urges Washington to Lift Cuba Sanctions

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) China calls on the United States to immediately lift the embargo on Cuba, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Over 100,000 people took to the streets of Cuba on Saturday to support the government and condemn the mass protests over shortages of essentials, which took place on July 11. Demonstrators in the Saturday rallies also protested foreign interference in the country's domestic affairs.

"We urge the United States to immediately and fully lift the blockade on Cuba. We hope that Washington will improve relations with Havana in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations. This corresponds to the common interests of the peoples of the United States and Cuba," Zhao told a briefing.

Cuba has lost $144 billion in 60 years of the US economic embargo, the diplomat noted, citing Cuban statistics. He also recalled that on June 23, the UN General Assembly adopted by an absolute majority a resolution calling for an end to the US sanctions against Cuba.

Beijing supports the Cuban government's efforts to curb the pandemic, boost the living standards, as well as improve and maintain friendly relations between the two countries, the official went on, adding that Beijing opposes "unilateral sanctions involving military, political, economic or other measures."

"China has always considered it necessary to respect the right of each country to independently choose its own social system and path of development. China supports Cuba in finding ways of development that would correspond to the national conditions of the country, Beijing strongly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of Cuba," Zhao noted.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back to the island nation's communist revolution in the late 1950s and involve at least a half dozen different American laws. President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with the island, but the policy was reversed by the Trump administration.

