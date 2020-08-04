UrduPoint.com
Beirut Governor Says Half Of City's Buildings Damaged After Massive Blast

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Beirut Governor Says Half of City's Buildings Damaged After Massive Blast

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Half of Beirut's buildings have been damaged following a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital's port earlier on Tuesday, Governor Marwan Abboud said, as reported by domestic media.

"The consequences are serious.

Half of the buildings in Beirut were damaged," Abboud said in a broadcast that was televised by Al-Manar.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, the governor said that the damage caused by the blast was unprecedented in Lebanon's history and akin to the World War II-era atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

