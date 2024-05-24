Open Menu

Four Dead, Two Injured In Northern Philippine Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Four dead, two injured in northern Philippine collision

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Four people were killed and two others injured after a double cab car and a medium-duty truck collided head-on along a highway in Cagayan province in the northern Philippines on Friday morning, police said.

Police said the accident happened around 6 a.m.

local time after the northbound fish delivery truck accidentally steered into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the southbound vehicle.

The four people in the double cab vehicle died later at a local hospital, police added.

The driver and the truck helper were injured and recuperating at a local hospital.

An investigation is underway as to why the truck veered to the other side of the road.

Police suspect the truck driver, who drove for hours from the Philippine capital, dozed off and lost control of the steering wheel.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Philippines From

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

19 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

1 hour ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

17 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From World