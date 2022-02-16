Belarus, Latvia Hold Arms Control Meeting in Riga on Feb 15-17 - Belarus Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Representatives of the armed forces of Belarus and Latvia are holding a working meeting on arms control in Riga on February 15-17, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"On February 15-17, Latvia hosts a working meeting of representatives of the armed forces of Belarus and Latvia on arms control issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda includes discussions of the implementation of the agreement between Belarus and Latvia on additional confidence and security measures signed on March 5, 2004.

"The parties will discuss proposals aimed at improving the effectiveness of the applied additional confidence and security measures, as well as agree on issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of arms control," the statement added.