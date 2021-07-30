UrduPoint.com
Belarus Ready To Host Russian Troops If Necessary For Union State Security - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:46 PM

Belarus is ready to host Russian troops to ensure security of the Union State, but there is no need for this yet, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Belarus is ready to host Russian troops to ensure security of the Union State, but there is no need for this yet, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"There is absolutely no need for this now, as our armed forces are fairly strong, consolidated and tight.

Apart from 'territorials', we can quickly equip 500,000 people with arms, which is already a significant force. If this is not enough, the Russian Federation's armed forces will be brought here. This will never happen. But if it is necessary we will not hesitate," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta state-run news agency.

More Stories From World

