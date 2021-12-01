UrduPoint.com

Belarus Requires S-400, S-500 Air Defense Systems For Effective Protection - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:31 PM

Belarus Requires S-400, S-500 Air Defense Systems for Effective Protection - Lukashenko

Belarus requires S-400, S-500 air defense systems for effective protection from missile attacks, President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Belarus requires S-400, S-500 air defense systems for effective protection from missile attacks, President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti.

"Today we completely cover our borders with our air defense systems ...

But in order to be effective against a missile attack, we need just the S-400, and maybe the S-500 (air defense systems)," Lukashenko said.

When asked when Belarus may receive these complexes, Lukashenko said that Russian President Vladimir Putin (will make a decision)

Lukashenko also mentioned that Belarus already has combat S-400 system in training center, and Minsk wants to ask Moscow to leave it in Belarus.

