Belarus Should Not Yet Withdraw From Union State With Russia - Presidential Candidate

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Sergey Cherechen told Sputnik in an interview that the country should not yet withdraw from the Union State Treaty with Russia, but this could possibly happen in the future.

"Our economy is closely tied to Russia now, and the withdrawal from the Union State Treaty would result in indelible consequences for the already tired Belarus," Cherechen said.

At the same time, abandoning the deal would make sense some time later, in order to secure the status of a neutral country, the presidential candidate, who chairs the Belarusian Social Democratic Party Gramada, noted.

"But not too soon," Cherechen specified.