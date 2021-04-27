Belarus to Hold Constitutional Referendum in January-February 2022 - Election Commission

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Belarus intends to hold its referendum on constitutional changes in January or February 2022, the government does not even consider holding it in the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall, Lidia Yermoshina, the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The referendum will be held in January or February of the next year, like the president said at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. In fact, if we talk about January and the possibility to combine the vote with local elections, then there is no other date except for .

.. January 16," Yermoshina said.

Commenting on the emerging claims that the vote could be held in the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall, Yermoshina said "this is not even discussed.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that a draft of the new constitution would be put to a vote early in 2022, as it has to be prepared by the end of 2021. On March 16, Lukashenko signed a decree establishing a special 36-member commission to focus on drafting the amendments. The commission has to present its offers to the president by August 1.