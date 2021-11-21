UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Border Guards Say Contacts With Polish Counterparts Become More Constructive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The information exchange between Belarusian and Polish border guards has switched to merely formal to more constructive in recent days, Sergey Kozlovsky, the head of the operative-situational center of Belarus' Brest border group, Sergey Kozlovsky, said on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Polish government warned that it would close the Kuznica railroad checkpoint on the bilateral border if Belarus fails to duly address the migrant crisis by Sunday.

"The information exchange that has recently been formal became more constructive. Polish colleagues started contacting the operative-situational management point of the Brest border group for joint work on solving arising issues," Kozlovsky said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Committee, said that Polish border guards appear interested in "constructive dialogue" despite the political turmoil.

"The Polish side initiates a search for adequate solutions which include, among other things, the interests of refugees in critical situation. Such contacts already exist both at the level of border commissioners and through the operational and duty services. For our part, as before, we are open to discussing equal and mutually beneficial cooperation on border security," Bychkovsky was quoted as saying.

