Belarusian Opposition Plans To Set Up Team Under Coordination Council For Talks With Minsk

Sat 19th September 2020

A group to conduct negotiations with the incumbent Belarusian authorities on the power transfer will be established on the base of the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition, a spokeswoman for opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said on Saturday, adding that the group will comprise up to seven people

"The negotiating group will be set up under the coordination council for talks with the outgoing regime ... It will be a small group comprising four to seven people. All its members were discussed, and they are, in general, [determined], but they are not announced yet, so that a criminal case is not opened against them," Anna Krasulina stated.

At the same time, Krasulina said that not all members of the group were members of the coordination council.

"The final goal of this group is to discuss the procedure for transferring power and consequently transferring it to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the government formed around her," Krasulina added.

On August 9, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.1 percent of the vote and won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time. The country's opposition has rejected the election as rigged and said that Tikhanovskaya won the vote.

The election was followed by protests across Belarus and in the first several days, law enforcement dispersed them, including by using force. More than 6,700 people were detained in the first days of protests and three protesters died in the unrest.

