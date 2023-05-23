UrduPoint.com

Belgorod Region Eliminating Consequences After Ukrainian Saboteurs Enter Region - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The elimination of consequences from entry of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into territory of Russia's Belgorod region continues, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation.

"Eliminating the consequences (of the infiltration) at territory (of the region) the continues," Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that residents of a number of settlements were evacuated.

Twelve people were injured as a result of shelling by Ukraine and dropping explosive devices from quadrocopters, the official added.

