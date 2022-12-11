UrduPoint.com

Belgrade To Continue Efforts To Resolve Issues In Kosovo Through Legal Means - Vucic

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Belgrade to Continue Efforts to Resolve Issues in Kosovo Through Legal Means - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic pledged on Sunday that his country would continue efforts to settle the Kosovo issue using legal means and called on Pristina to create the Community of Serb Municipalities following a new flare-up of tensions in the breakaway region.

Earlier in the day, fighters of the special unit of Ministry of Internal Affairs (ROSU) of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo reportedly seized a hydroelectric power plant facility at the Gazivoda Lake, located in predominantly Serb-populated Zubin Potok municipality.

"A message to others ” create the (Community of Serb Municipalities), respect the rights and freedoms of Serbs and Serbia, act in accordance with the signed agreements and international law, this is the only way to begin the normalization of relations and life for all of us. We will continue to fight by all legal means for peace, a better life and the future of our children. Serbia will win," Vucic said on social media.

On Saturday, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades to block roads in the north of the partially-recognized region in protest of the arrest of former police officer Dejan Pantic by the Kosovo authorities.

He was detained on Saturday at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

Vucic said that Belgrade would send a formal request to the KFOR mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo. He also showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia. He recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, the permission of the heads of municipalities with a Serbian majority is required for the deployment of police special forces there.

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje checkpoint.

The leader of the Serb List political partly in Kosovo urged the residents to maintain peace and let EULEX and KFOR vehicles pass through the road barricades.

Related Topics

Protest Police Social Media Vehicles Road Pristina Belgrade Serbia Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

11 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

21 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

21 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

21 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.