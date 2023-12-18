Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center launched to empower Pak-Changshu cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center was officially launched in Changshu, China.

A delegation led by Gohar Ejaz, Minister of Commerce, attended the launching ceremony and had a meeting with Qin Meng, the mayor of Changshu city.

"Changshu has experienced rapid economic development in the past decades, consistently ranking among the top four counties in China.

Numerous Fortune 500 companies have settled and established factories in Changshu, with their products exported worldwide," stated Qin Meng.

"We hope to have a better platform between Pakistan and China to promote exchanges and economic cooperation. The launch of the Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center which took place on 14th December will be a platform to provide comprehensive services for economic and trade activities, opening up new prospects for China-Pakistan cooperation."

The Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center in Changshu, China, is established with the support of the embassies and consulates of 29 Belt and Road countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The center will provide information and communication channels, organize regular economic and trade forums, and provide offline matchmaking and transaction services for enterprises of China and cooperating countries.

Additionally, the center will create an entrepreneurial support platform specifically for overseas students studying in China, offering an excellent entrepreneurial environment and professional services.

Gohar Ejaz highly praised Changshu's achievements in economic and social development and expressed great anticipation for its future cooperation.

He said, "Changshu and Pakistan are becoming increasingly close. We have mutually invested in high-quality projects and maintained interactions in textiles, agriculture, and other fields. I hope both sides can further explore new areas of cooperation in renewable energy, high-tech industries, and innovative collaboration models to attain mutually beneficial development.

During the economic and trade exchange meeting held on the same day, the Pakistani delegation held discussions and explored cooperation with over 40 local companies in textile, new energy vehicles, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

The delegation also visited Bosideng Company, Changshu Automotive Decoration Group, and Changshu Fashion City and had exchanges.

