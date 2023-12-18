Open Menu

Belt And Road (Pakistan) Center Launched To Empower Pak-Changshu Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center launched to empower Pak-Changshu cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center was officially launched in Changshu, China.

A delegation led by Gohar Ejaz, Minister of Commerce, attended the launching ceremony and had a meeting with Qin Meng, the mayor of Changshu city.

"Changshu has experienced rapid economic development in the past decades, consistently ranking among the top four counties in China.

Numerous Fortune 500 companies have settled and established factories in Changshu, with their products exported worldwide," stated Qin Meng.

"We hope to have a better platform between Pakistan and China to promote exchanges and economic cooperation. The launch of the Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center which took place on 14th December will be a platform to provide comprehensive services for economic and trade activities, opening up new prospects for China-Pakistan cooperation."

The Belt and Road (Pakistan) Center in Changshu, China, is established with the support of the embassies and consulates of 29 Belt and Road countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The center will provide information and communication channels, organize regular economic and trade forums, and provide offline matchmaking and transaction services for enterprises of China and cooperating countries.

Additionally, the center will create an entrepreneurial support platform specifically for overseas students studying in China, offering an excellent entrepreneurial environment and professional services.

Gohar Ejaz highly praised Changshu's achievements in economic and social development and expressed great anticipation for its future cooperation.

He said, "Changshu and Pakistan are becoming increasingly close. We have mutually invested in high-quality projects and maintained interactions in textiles, agriculture, and other fields. I hope both sides can further explore new areas of cooperation in renewable energy, high-tech industries, and innovative collaboration models to attain mutually beneficial development.

During the economic and trade exchange meeting held on the same day, the Pakistani delegation held discussions and explored cooperation with over 40 local companies in textile, new energy vehicles, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

The delegation also visited Bosideng Company, Changshu Automotive Decoration Group, and Changshu Fashion City and had exchanges.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Agriculture Company Vehicles Road Same Saudi Arabia December Commerce Textile Top

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

58 minutes ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

24 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From World