Berlin Conference Participants To Monitor Ceasefire In Libya - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Berlin Conference Participants to Monitor Ceasefire in Libya - Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Representatives from Russia, Turkey and other countries taking part in the Libya peace conference in Berlin will participate in the ceasefire-monitoring mechanism, a source at the talks in Germany told Sputnik.

The international conference is set to take place in Berlin later on Sunday.

"Turkey and Russia facilitated the introduction of ceasefire starting January 12. It holds. Yes, there are some incidents from time to time, but it holds. So our countries have to take part in further monitoring, just as other countries that are participating in the conference," the source said.

