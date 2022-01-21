UrduPoint.com

Biden During Talks With Kishida Expressed Intention To Visit Japan This Spring - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Biden During Talks With Kishida Expressed Intention to Visit Japan This Spring - Official

US President Joe Biden during his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday indicated his intention to visit Japan this spring for a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a senior administration official told a briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden during his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday indicated his intention to visit Japan this spring for a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a senior administration official told a briefing.

The Quad brings together the US, India, Japan and Australia.

"Prime Minister Kishida invited President Biden for an official visit to Japan and, at the same time his intention to host a Quad meeting in late spring, President Biden accepted the invitation," the official said.

The official added that Biden did "indicate his intention to visit Japan next spring."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Visit Same Japan

Recent Stories

South Africa clinch series against India

South Africa clinch series against India

57 seconds ago
 Pietro Labriola named CEO of Telecom Italia: sourc ..

Pietro Labriola named CEO of Telecom Italia: source

59 seconds ago
 Spanish Socialists Call for Deescalation of Tensio ..

Spanish Socialists Call for Deescalation of Tensions in Ukraine, 'Proportionate' ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's economic growth rate increasing: Asad

Pakistan's economic growth rate increasing: Asad

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court refers Urea fertilizer price ..

Islamabad High Court refers Urea fertilizer price matter to ministry

5 minutes ago
 Iranian President Says Moscow, Tehran to Expand De ..

Iranian President Says Moscow, Tehran to Expand Defense, Space Cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.