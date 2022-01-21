Biden During Talks With Kishida Expressed Intention to Visit Japan This Spring - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden during his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday indicated his intention to visit Japan this spring for a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a senior administration official told a briefing.

The Quad brings together the US, India, Japan and Australia.

"Prime Minister Kishida invited President Biden for an official visit to Japan and, at the same time his intention to host a Quad meeting in late spring, President Biden accepted the invitation," the official said.

The official added that Biden did "indicate his intention to visit Japan next spring."