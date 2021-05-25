UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Egyptian President Talk Humanitarian, Rebuilding Assistance For Gaza - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

Biden, Egyptian President Talk Humanitarian, Rebuilding Assistance for Gaza - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in a telephone call discussed urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, including rebuilding efforts following the escalation of violence between the Palestinian Hamas movement and Israeli defense forces, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt," the release said on Monday. "The two leaders consulted on the urgent need to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza and to support rebuilding efforts in a manner that benefits the people there and not Hamas."

Biden praised Egypt for brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and for ensuring it holds, the release said.

Moreover, Biden acknowledged Egypt's concern over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and Cairo's worry it may restrict access to Nile River waters, the release said, adding that the US president supports a diplomatic resolution that meets the needs of Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

The GERD dispute has been marring Sudan's relations with its neighbors Egypt and Ethiopia since 2012, when the construction of what is set to become Africa's largest dam began. Sudan and Egypt fear that Ethiopia's dam will endanger their own water security. The African Union made several attempts to mediate the dispute but in vain.

Biden and Sisi also discussed support for Libya's plan to hold national elections in December, including plans to remove all foreign military and faction forces from the country, the release said. The two leaders also discussed support for the Iraqi government's efforts to strengthen its sovereignty and independence, the release said.

Biden also underscored the importance of a constructive dialogue on human right in Egypt and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a strong bilateral partnership, the release said.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Israel Water Egypt White House Gaza Dam Cairo Independence Ethiopia Sudan Libya May December All From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

4 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

4 hours ago

RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukra ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens doors to v ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.