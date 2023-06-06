UrduPoint.com

Biden Informed About Situation Around Kakhovka HPP - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Biden Informed About Situation Around Kakhovka HPP - Kirby

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on Tuesday morning, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on Tuesday morning, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The President certainly was kept informed of the event earlier this morning," Kirby said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Ukrainian troops. Moscow called it a "terrorist attack" and urged the international community to condemn "criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities."

