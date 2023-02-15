Biden, Modi Discuss Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Planes to India - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the sale of more than 200 American-made airplanes to Air India during a call on US-India cooperation, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joe Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss the historic agreement for Air India to purchase over 200 American-made aircraft from Boeing," the White House said in a statement.

The deal is expected to support more than one million jobs across 44 US states, the statement added.

Biden and Modi also discussed the importance of the strategic technology partnership between the United States and India, the statement said.

Moreover, the leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continue working together to advance economic growth and expand cooperation on shared priorities, the statement said.