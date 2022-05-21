Biden Names Envoys to Tunisia, Uzbekistan Plus Intelligence Official - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) President Joe Biden has announced five new nominations for senior positions in his administration, including his choices as ambassadors to Tunisia and Uzbekistan, the White House announced on Friday.

"President Biden announces his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration ...Joey Hood, nominee for ambassador extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Tunisia (and) Jonathan Henick, nominee for ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uzbekistan," the White House said in a press release.

Biden has also announced Richard Glick as his choice to chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Milancy Harris as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Security and Intelligence, the release added.

The president has also named Amy Solomon as Assistant Attorney General running Justice Programs at the Department of Justice, according to the release.