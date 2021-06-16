Biden Nominates US Ambassadors to NATO, Mexico, Israel, Paraguay - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden expressed his intent to nominate Julianne Smith, who presently serves as Senior Adviser to the US Secretary of State, as ambassador to NATO, along with emissaries to seven countries and a US representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals - including four career members of the Senior Foreign Service - as ambassadors to represent the United States on the world stage: ... Julianne Smith, Nominee for the United States Permanent Representative on the Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," the White House said in a notice.

Biden also nominated US ambassadors to Sri Lanka, Gambia, Republic of Guinea, Paraguay, Mexico, Israel and Costa Rica, the notice added.

Smith previously served in the Obama administration as acting National Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor to then-Vice President Biden. She also held several positions at the Defense Department and worked at different think tanks.

The White House said that Biden's nominee to the post of US ambassador to Israel is Thomas Nides. He served as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources from 2010-13 and as Chief of Staff to then US Trade Representative Micky Kantor.