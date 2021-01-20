UrduPoint.com
Biden Pays Tribute During Ceremony For 400,000 Lives Lost To COVID-19 In US

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:00 AM

Biden Pays Tribute During Ceremony for 400,000 Lives Lost to COVID-19 in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) It is time for the American people to come together in the spirit of mourning of the nearly 400,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in remarks during a memorial service bellow the Lincoln Memorial.

"It is hard to remember but that is how we heal. Let us remember ... all that we lost," Biden said on Tuesday evening.

Four hundred lights lit up in the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, each one for a thousand victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris said the American people are gathered tonight as a nation in mourning.

"For many months we have grieved by ourselves, tonight we grieve and begin healing together. ... We, the American People, are united in spirit," Harris said.

Because of the heavy security measures undertaken in Washington for the inauguration, the National Mall and the area around the Reflecting Pool were deserted apart from the Biden, Harris, their spouses and a handful of guests, including Catholic Archbishop of Washington Wilton Gregory.

