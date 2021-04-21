Biden Says Chauvin Verdict Chance for 'Significant Change,' Calls for Justice Reform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) President Joe Biden said the guilty verdict holding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin responsible for George Floyd's death is a chance to create significant change towards addressing racial injustice, but called on more action to reform the justice system.

"We have a chance to begin to change the trajectory in this country," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday evening. "This can be a moment of significant change."

Biden said the Chauvin verdict is a step forward but far too rare. He added that the Senate must adopt the House-passed George Floyd justice reform bill so that he can sign it into law immediately.