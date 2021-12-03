UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests For COVID-19 Every Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:58 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the reason for his hoarse voice is because he has gotten a cold and assured Americans that he is well and getting tested for COVID-19 every day

"I am OK, I have a test everyday. It is just a cold," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about his hoarse voice.

Biden explained that his one-and-a-half year old grandson likes to kiss everybody and is doing that despite his grandfather having a cold.

