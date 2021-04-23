UrduPoint.com
Biden Says 'Heartened' By Putin's Call During Climate Summit

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 07:19 PM

Biden Says 'Heartened' By Putin's Call During Climate Summit

President Joe Biden said on Friday that he was "heartened" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's virtual call during the Climate Summit session and looks forward to working with Moscow on the issue of climate change

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Friday that he was "heartened" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's virtual call during the Climate Summit session and looks forward to working with Moscow on the issue of climate change.

"I'm very heartened by President Putin's call yesterday for the world to collaborate, advance carbon dioxide removal and the United States looks forward to working with Russia and other countries in that endeavor as a great promise," Biden said.

