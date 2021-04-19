UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Open To Compromise To Win Support For His $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Biden Says Open to Compromise to Win Support for His $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is willing to make compromises on his $2.3 trillion infrastructure development plan for the United States if it will help him win bipartisan support for the bill.

"I am prepared to compromise ...

It's a big package, but there are a lot of needs," Biden said before opening talks with a group of bipartisan lawmakers at the White House, according to a dispatch of comments he made to reporters.

Biden said his discussions with the lawmakers would focus on what will be in the $2.3 trillion package and how to pay for it.

"That's what we're going to try to figure out today," he said.

Biden has proposed to increase the US corporate tax to 28 percent from 21 percent to help foot the cost of the bill. Rival Republicans have largely opposed the plan as wasteful spending of which only a fraction will be spent on infrastructure needs and will lead to hyperinflation.

