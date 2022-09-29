UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Visit Florida Following Hurricane Ian Destruction When Conditions Allow

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 10:52 PM

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he plans to visit Florida when conditions allow in order to thank disaster response crews working across the state to address what may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he plans to visit Florida when conditions allow in order to thank disaster response crews working across the state to address what may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.

"Everyone hard at work in Florida right now deserves our thanks, and when the conditions allow it, I'm going to be going to Florida to thank them personally, so we don't get in the way," Biden said during remarks at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington.

Biden also warned energy companies not to raise prices due to the impact of the hurricane on production, with only 2% of daily production expected to be affected, according to the president.

Officials will be instructed to investigate reports of raised prices as price gouging, Biden said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also delivered remarks alongside Biden, during which she warned that Hurricane Ian still poses life-threatening risks to areas across Florida and the southeastern United States as it continues to move across the area.

"This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history. The numbers are still unclear, but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life," Biden also said during his remarks.

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, has left almost 2.6 million people in the state without electricity as of Thursday morning, according to the PowerOutage.us web portal.

