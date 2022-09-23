UrduPoint.com

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination To Senate - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

US President Joe Biden has sent to the Senate the nomination of Lynne M. Tracy to serve as Ambassador to Russia, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden has sent to the Senate the nomination of Lynne M. Tracy to serve as Ambassador to Russia, the White House said on Thursday.

"Nominations sent to the Senate: Lynne M. Tracy, of Ohio, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Career Minister, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Russian Federation," the White House said in a statement.

On September 20, Biden nominated Tracy to be the new Ambassador to Russia, replacing John Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

Tracy currently serves as US Ambassador to Armenia. Prior to her current position, she worked as a Senior Adviser for Russia at the State Department Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Tracy earned a bachelor's degree in Soviet Studies from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Akron in Ohio.

