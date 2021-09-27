UrduPoint.com

Biden To Get Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Monday: W.House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:59 PM

Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot Monday: W.House

US President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday, the White House said.

The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.

Biden will also deliver remarks on the fight against Covid. The event was scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT).

