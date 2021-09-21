Biden to Hold Call With French President in 'Coming Days' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the coming days, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The President will have a call with President Macron in the coming days," Psaki said at a press briefing. "He (Biden) of course will discuss recent developments and our (US-French) ongoing work together on a range of issues, certainly our shared interest in the Indo-Pacific, but also a range of global challenges and issues."

On Wednesday, Biden announced a new defense partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom to protect the three countries' interests in the Indo-Pacific.

The partnership entails the United States supplying Australia with nuclear powered submarines and the latter quitting a previous deal with France concerning submarines in the amount of $66 billion. France said the move is tantamount to a stab in the back and recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

Psaki said the Biden administration has no plans to abandon the new deal to supply nuclear powered submarines to Australia.