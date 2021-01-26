UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Regularly Receive Briefings By COVId-19 Task Force Team - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden to Regularly Receive Briefings by COVId-19 Task Force Team - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be regularly briefed by the task force on COVID-19, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"He will be briefed regularly, I suspect far more regularly that the past president was briefed on Covid and the developments," Psaki said. "I wouldn't expect he attends every task force meeting, no, but he expects and requests regular briefings from the team and I expect he'll get them."

Earlier, at the first day of the Davos Agenda virtual event, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said the lack of cooperation both at the Federal and local levels, as well as the divisiveness in the society, have seriously undermined the US efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked to describe possible faults of the US approach, Fauci said that there has been a considerable amount of politically mixed motivated messaging about what needed to be done from the top level.

The United States has the highest case count in the world, with over 25 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 419,600 fatalities.

Shortly after his inauguration, Biden signed a number of decrees, reversing some key policies of former President Donald Trump, aimed to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. One of the key documents signed by the newly-elected leader was the US rejoining of the World Health Organization and supporting the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine initiative.. The move was hailed by the WHO and many other counties.

Related Topics

World White House Trump United States Event From Top Million

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

25 minutes ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

8 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

8 minutes ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

8 minutes ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.