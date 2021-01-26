Biden to Regularly Receive Briefings by COVId-19 Task Force Team - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be regularly briefed by the task force on COVID-19, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"He will be briefed regularly, I suspect far more regularly that the past president was briefed on Covid and the developments," Psaki said. "I wouldn't expect he attends every task force meeting, no, but he expects and requests regular briefings from the team and I expect he'll get them."

Earlier, at the first day of the Davos Agenda virtual event, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said the lack of cooperation both at the Federal and local levels, as well as the divisiveness in the society, have seriously undermined the US efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked to describe possible faults of the US approach, Fauci said that there has been a considerable amount of politically mixed motivated messaging about what needed to be done from the top level.

The United States has the highest case count in the world, with over 25 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 419,600 fatalities.

Shortly after his inauguration, Biden signed a number of decrees, reversing some key policies of former President Donald Trump, aimed to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. One of the key documents signed by the newly-elected leader was the US rejoining of the World Health Organization and supporting the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine initiative.. The move was hailed by the WHO and many other counties.