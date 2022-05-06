Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine in Coming Days - Reports

US President Joe Biden in coming days will sign a new weapons package for Ukraine worth at least $100 million, Reuters said on Friday in a report, citing three US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden in coming days will sign a new weapons package for Ukraine worth at least $100 million, Reuters said on Friday in a report, citing three US officials.

The weapons package will likely include more munitions for systems such as Howitzers, which were provided to Ukrainian forces by the Biden administration in a series of previous defense assistance deliveries, the officials reportedly said.

The announcement comes following a Biden administration proposal to Congress in late April for a $33 billion funding package for Ukraine, including $20 billion in defense assistance.