UrduPoint.com

Biden To Sign $100Mln Weapons Package For Ukraine In Coming Days - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine in Coming Days - Reports

US President Joe Biden in coming days will sign a new weapons package for Ukraine worth at least $100 million, Reuters said on Friday in a report, citing three US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden in coming days will sign a new weapons package for Ukraine worth at least $100 million, Reuters said on Friday in a report, citing three US officials.

The weapons package will likely include more munitions for systems such as Howitzers, which were provided to Ukrainian forces by the Biden administration in a series of previous defense assistance deliveries, the officials reportedly said.

The announcement comes following a Biden administration proposal to Congress in late April for a $33 billion funding package for Ukraine, including $20 billion in defense assistance.

Related Topics

Ukraine April Congress Billion Million

Recent Stories

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Au ..

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Authorities

1 minute ago
 Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conf ..

Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conflict - President

1 minute ago
 20 criminals held, contraband seized

20 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons whe ..

Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons wheat

1 minute ago
 PUC urges Imran Khan for withdrawal of Mazari's le ..

PUC urges Imran Khan for withdrawal of Mazari's letter to UN

3 minutes ago
 UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of ..

UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of entire world

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.