(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The international community must raise its ambition in fighting global environmental problems because the Paris Agreement alone cannot end the crisis, former US Secretary of State and newly-appointed Biden administration climate envoy, John Kerry, said on Tuesday.

"To end this crisis, the whole world must come together," Kerry said at a press conference. "You are right to rejoin Paris [Accord] in day one and you are right to recognize that Paris alone is not enough. At the global meeting in Glasgow one year from now all nations must raise ambition together or we will all fail together, and failure is not an option.

"

Glasgow is set to host the UN climate change conference in November 2021 after being delayed buy one year due to the pandemic.

In 2017, President Donald Trump announced that the US was exiting the UN-brokered Paris climate agreement, a move that took effect on November 4, a day after the presidential election, which saw Trump lose to Biden. The president-elect promised to recommit the US to the pact, among many of his climate change initiatives.