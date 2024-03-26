Big Tech Told To Identify AI Deepfakes Ahead Of EU Vote
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 09:56 PM
The EU called on Facebook, TikTok and other tech titans on Tuesday to crack down on deepfakes and other AI-generated content by using clear labels ahead of Europe-wide polls in June
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The EU called on Facebook, TikTok and other tech titans on Tuesday to crack down on deepfakes and other AI-generated content by using clear labels ahead of Europe-wide polls in June.
The recommendation is part of a raft of guidelines published under a landmark content law by the European Commission for digital giants to tackle risks to elections including disinformation.
The EU executive has unleashed a string of measures to clamp down on big tech, especially regarding content moderation.
Its biggest tool is the Digital Services Act (DSA) under which the bloc has designated 22 digital platforms as "very large" including Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and X.
There has been feverish excitement over artificial intelligence since OpenAI's ChatGPT arrived on the scene in late 2022, but the EU's concerns over the technology's harms have grown in parallel.
Brussels especially fears the impact of Russian "manipulation" and "disinformation" on elections taking place in the bloc's 27 member states on June 6-9.
In the new guidelines, the commission said the largest platforms "should assess and mitigate specific risks linked to AI, for example by clearly labelling content generated by AI (such as deepfakes)".
The commission recommends that big platforms promote official information on elections and "reduce the monetisation and virality of content that threatens the integrity of electoral processes" to diminish any risks.
"With today's guidelines we are making full use of all the tools offered by the DSA to ensure platforms comply with their obligations and are not misused to manipulate our elections, while safeguarding freedom of expression," said the EU's top tech enforcer, Thierry Breton.
While the guidelines are not legally binding, platforms must explain what other "equally effective" measures they are taking to limit the risks if they do not adhere to them.
The EU can ask for more information and if regulators do not believe there is full compliance, they can hit the firms with probes that could lead to hefty fines.
Recent Stories
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know
Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years
Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March
More Stories From World
-
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping2 minutes ago
-
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know1 minute ago
-
Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years1 minute ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banned contender8 minutes ago
-
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon6 minutes ago
-
Baltimore residents shocked by bridge collapse6 minutes ago
-
Social media forces British royal family to adapt1 hour ago
-
Polish MPs seek to put central bank head on trial for violating constitution2 hours ago
-
Hamas urges end to Gaza airdrops after deaths, more aid trucks1 hour ago
-
Paris houseboats pump sewage onshore to help Olympic swimmers1 hour ago
-
Family tears, relief as first Kenya cult massacre bodies released1 hour ago
-
Rosales, the opponent allowed to challenge Venezuela's Maduro1 hour ago