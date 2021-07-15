Bishkek to Evacuate All Ethnic Kyrgyz People Who Fled From Afghanistan to Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate all ethnic Kyrgyz people who fled from Afghanistan to Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate all ethnic Kyrgyz people who fled from Afghanistan to Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Nearly 350 ethnic Kyrgyz civilians fled from Afghanistan to Tajikistan over the past few days amid the Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) offensive.

"The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry informed the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Central Asia and the UNHCR office in the Kyrgyz Republic on the situation with Afghan Kyrgyz people temporarily residing in Tajikistan, and asked for UNHCR's assistance in organizing their evacuation from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan," the ministry said.

The Kyrgyz ministry sent a note to the Tajik Foreign Ministry with a request to assist in the evacuation of Afghan Kyrgyz people to the checkpoints of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.