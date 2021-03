MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was growing over 4 percent in the early hours of Monday.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, Bitcoin's value went up 4.29 percent to $51,141.

Meanwhile Binance data showed that Bitcoin was trading up 4.2 percent and was at $51,056 at 00:07 GMT on Monday.

At the end of February, Bitcoin was trading below $44,500.